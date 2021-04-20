Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shiva Ganges View

B-14/24, near Andhra Ashram, Mansarover Ghat, Bangali Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India
+91 542 245 0063
Rituals: Bathing in Ganges Varanasi India
Rituals: Holy Man Making Tea Varanasi India
Rituals: Bathing in Ganges Varanasi India
Rituals: Holy Man Making Tea Varanasi India

More info

Sun - Sat 12am - 11:30pm

Rituals: Bathing in Ganges

A man emerges from the sacred Ganges River in Varanasi, India, after bathing and morning prayers.
By John Walthier

More Recommendations

John Walthier
almost 7 years ago

Rituals: Holy Man Making Tea

A holy man sits in his tent, making morning tea on the banks of the Ganges River. During the monsoon season, when these shores are underwater, this man walks throughout India. He has traveled all over the country on foot.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30