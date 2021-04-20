Shiva Ganges View
B-14/24, near Andhra Ashram, Mansarover Ghat, Bangali Tola, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh 221001, India
+91 542 245 0063
More info
Sun - Sat 12am - 11:30pm
Rituals: Bathing in GangesA man emerges from the sacred Ganges River in Varanasi, India, after bathing and morning prayers.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Rituals: Holy Man Making Tea
A holy man sits in his tent, making morning tea on the banks of the Ganges River. During the monsoon season, when these shores are underwater, this man walks throughout India. He has traveled all over the country on foot.