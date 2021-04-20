Shirokko
Ledererstraße 19, 80331 München, Germany
| +49 89 297121
A Store for Real Music FansShirokko is a small, independently owned music store in the heart of Munich, around the corner from Hofbräuhaus and Marienplatz. It focuses on a curated selection of CDs that span all genres—pop, jazz, ethnic beats, electronica, and more. There is also a limited selection of vinyl.
Shirokko is not a large, mass-market store promoting the latest hits. This is definitely a music store for curious music enthusiasts open to new suggestions. As a small shop, it delivers an old-fashioned shopping experience with a very knowledgeable staff that prides itself on personalized reviews and customer service.
Visually, Shirokko is intriguing and inviting, with deep purple walls, black furniture, and a small lounge area. The intimate store has a chill, cozy vibe. You are guaranteed to walk out with something original and delightful.