Shipyard Cheers

Shipyard Brewing Co. is a leader in crafting a non-GMO beer. Its facility offers video tours and tastings every day and in the evening on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hand-crafted in small batches, its award-winning beer is available in many Portland restaurants. With 20 flavors to choose from, I find the Sea Dog Sunfish to be one of my favorite warm-weather flavors. It's a little bit fruity and extremely refreshing on a hot summer's day.