Lost in Shinjuku

I was in Tokyo ostensibly as a travel companion to my boyfriend, who had been sent there for work.



He was working 10 hour days in Odaiba, and I would come along, then take the train back into the city. I carefully plotted out each day's itinerary for myself, and became adept at the subway system. But one day, something went awry, and I got hopelessly lost inside one of the larger stations on the Metro Line. And no one spoke English.



Realizing I couldn't make sense of the trains, but could piece together where I was via a map of the neighborhoods, I set out above ground, completely disoriented and lost. I snapped this with my digital camera, figuring perhaps it would serve as a marker for myself if I needed to backtrack.



I'm not sure how long I wandered--the photo was useless, of course, because Tokyo is filled with dizzying neon lights. I did find my way, eventually. Tokyo was amazing, as anyone who's been can attest. But the major standout memory I have is wandering, completely lost, but somehow unworried, in a completely alien city. I love this picture primarily because I can remember the exact mix of bewilderment, anxiety, and determination I had when I took it. It seemed like the perfect solution to my problem at the time, but the problem turned out to be one of my favorite travel memories thus far.



