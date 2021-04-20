Shimaumui
Japan, 〒900-0034 Okinawa, Naha, Higashimachi, 4−６ 東壱番館B1
| +81 80-8376-4348
Thur - Mon 7pm - 2am
Okinawan Folk MusicOkinawan folk music is called Ryukyu minyo. The archipelago’s top minyo joint, Shimaumui, is owned by the islands’ most famous traditional singer, Misako Oshiro, who regales mostly elderly patrons in her basement bar. Her music often features taiko drums and a sanshin, a three-stringed instrument with a base sheathed in snakeskin.
