Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shimaumui

Japan, 〒900-0034 Okinawa, Naha, Higashimachi, 4−６ 東壱番館B1
Website
| +81 80-8376-4348
Okinawan Folk Music Naha Japan

More info

Thur - Mon 7pm - 2am

Okinawan Folk Music

Okinawan folk music is called Ryukyu minyo. The archipelago’s top minyo joint, Shimaumui, is owned by the islands’ most famous traditional singer, Misako Oshiro, who regales mostly elderly patrons in her basement bar. Her music often features taiko drums and a sanshin, a three-stringed instrument with a base sheathed in snakeskin.

4-6 Higashimachi, Naha, 81/(0) 98-866-0234. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Tom Downey , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points