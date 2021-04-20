Shilparamam Hi Tech City Main Road Madhapur, Jubilee Enclave, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India

Showcasing India's Culture at Shilparamam Shilparamam is a kaleidoscopic showcase of India's cultural heritage. The arts and crafts village fosters the preservation of traditions, featuring artisans and performers from all over the country. For a small entrance fee, you can easily spend a full day here exploring the open-air sculpture park, rock garden, lake, waterfalls, food court, and shopping stalls. There is also a Rural Museum that displays 15 huts depicting a typical Indian village community. Check out a cultural performance in the amphitheater and keep your eyes and ears open for music and dancing in the courtyards!



