Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shilparamam

Hi Tech City Main Road Madhapur, Jubilee Enclave, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081, India
Website
| +91 88866 52004
Showcasing India's Culture at Shilparamam Hyderabad India

More info

Sun - Sat 10:30am - 8pm

Showcasing India's Culture at Shilparamam

Shilparamam is a kaleidoscopic showcase of India's cultural heritage. The arts and crafts village fosters the preservation of traditions, featuring artisans and performers from all over the country. For a small entrance fee, you can easily spend a full day here exploring the open-air sculpture park, rock garden, lake, waterfalls, food court, and shopping stalls. There is also a Rural Museum that displays 15 huts depicting a typical Indian village community. Check out a cultural performance in the amphitheater and keep your eyes and ears open for music and dancing in the courtyards!

By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points