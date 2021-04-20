Sweet Shakes & Delicious Dates at Shields in Palm Springs
Roadside attractions are often tacky but Shields Date Garden & Café is a sweet, nostalgic classic. Floyd and Bess Shields started gardening date palms without chemical fertilizers or pesticides on their 17-acre farm in 1924. Their garden-side lectures to attract customers and tourists evolved into a short film, Romance and Sex Life of the Date
, about the delicate process that goes into creating a delicious date. Only at Shields can you find their exclusively bred “Blonde” and “Brunette” varieties, and their "Date Crystal" invention, a dried blend of dates that is great in desert, oatmeal and cereal. The café incorporates dates into a variety of their dishes including date pancakes, stuffed dates, their signature salad with homemade dressing, and their famous date shakes that you can sit down and sip or grab at the countertop to-go.