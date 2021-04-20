Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shields Date Garden

80225 California 111
Website
| +1 760-775-0902
Sweet Shakes & Delicious Dates at Shields in Palm Springs Indio California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 3pm

Sweet Shakes & Delicious Dates at Shields in Palm Springs

Roadside attractions are often tacky but Shields Date Garden & Café is a sweet, nostalgic classic. Floyd and Bess Shields started gardening date palms without chemical fertilizers or pesticides on their 17-acre farm in 1924. Their garden-side lectures to attract customers and tourists evolved into a short film, Romance and Sex Life of the Date, about the delicate process that goes into creating a delicious date. Only at Shields can you find their exclusively bred “Blonde” and “Brunette” varieties, and their "Date Crystal" invention, a dried blend of dates that is great in desert, oatmeal and cereal. The café incorporates dates into a variety of their dishes including date pancakes, stuffed dates, their signature salad with homemade dressing, and their famous date shakes that you can sit down and sip or grab at the countertop to-go.


By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points