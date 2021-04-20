Shibuya, Tokyo

Taiyaki in Tokyo

You can spend a lot of money on food in Tokyo. Or you can spend a little. And get food shaped like a fish and filled with delicious sweet bean paste. And the smiling woman who's whipping up those tasty little fish, called taiyaki, might even give your three-year-old son a fish-shaped sticker. Good vibes all around. For your next dinner party how about serving only things shaped like fish that don't taste like fish: Taiyaki, Goldfish Crackers, and Swedish Fish candy. Other ideas?