Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
Taiyaki in Tokyo Shibuya City Japan

Taiyaki in Tokyo

You can spend a lot of money on food in Tokyo. Or you can spend a little. And get food shaped like a fish and filled with delicious sweet bean paste. And the smiling woman who's whipping up those tasty little fish, called taiyaki, might even give your three-year-old son a fish-shaped sticker. Good vibes all around. For your next dinner party how about serving only things shaped like fish that don't taste like fish: Taiyaki, Goldfish Crackers, and Swedish Fish candy. Other ideas?  

By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30