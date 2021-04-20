Shibuya Station
See the Shibuya Crossing from AboveTake the train to Shibuya Station and exit at Hachiko. Look up to find that old familiar Starbuck's sign. Grab another cup of green tea and head to the second floor to observe the organized chaos of pedestrians crossing from all directions from above.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
People Watching!
Shibuya Station outside of Tokyo makes Times Square in New York look small in comparison. Great Sushi, Sake and People Watching! Take the Narita Express from Narita Airport to Shibuya for a day of great food, drinks and shopping!
almost 7 years ago
First Look at Tokyo
I was really excited to see Tokyo, and what an introduction I got when I stepped out of Shibuya Station! I didn't even realize I was standing at the famous Shibuya crossing. There were people everywhere—so much activity! Darkness had just set in, and the city looked exactly like what I thought of when I envisioned Tokyo. We enjoyed getting a little lost while walking through the city to find our hotel.