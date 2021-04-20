Shiba Tofu-ya Ukai 4-chōme-4-13 Shibakōen, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 105-0011, Japan

More info Sat, Sun 11am - 7:30pm Mon - Fri 11:45am - 3pm, 5pm - 7:30pm

Dining under the Tokyo Tower Tokyo Tower may not be exactly the Eiffel Tower, but at night it is pretty damn close! Sitting near the base of this enormous TV tower is an amazing restaurant that offers fine tofu cuisine in a traditional Japanese garden setting and dojo-style dining. The meal is several courses long and each one is delectable!