Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shiba Tofu-ya Ukai

4-chōme-4-13 Shibakōen, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 105-0011, Japan
Website
| +81 3-3436-1028
Dining under the Tokyo Tower Minato City Japan
Tofu and a Secret Garden Minato City Japan
Dining under the Tokyo Tower Minato City Japan
Tofu and a Secret Garden Minato City Japan

More info

Sat, Sun 11am - 7:30pm
Mon - Fri 11:45am - 3pm, 5pm - 7:30pm

Dining under the Tokyo Tower

Tokyo Tower may not be exactly the Eiffel Tower, but at night it is pretty damn close! Sitting near the base of this enormous TV tower is an amazing restaurant that offers fine tofu cuisine in a traditional Japanese garden setting and dojo-style dining. The meal is several courses long and each one is delectable!
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Megan Eileen McDonough
almost 7 years ago

Tofu and a Secret Garden

Although I'm not a huge fan of tofu, I can't complain at all about the meal I had at Tofu-ya Ukai in Tokyo. The famed restaurant is located at the base of Tokyo Tower, and despite being situated near one of the city's most touristic attractions, the restaurant feels like a quiet oasis, thanks to the tranquil private garden.

I spent about 30 minutes just wandering through the garden. It's amazing how quickly you can forget that you are in one of the world's largest cities. If I lived in Tokyo, I have a feeling I would come here for tea as often as I could.

Dinner was served over several courses and I learned how versatile tofu is, as each dish incorporated different culinary ingredients and techniques. Our view overlooked the garden, so I was able to enjoy the view during our entire meal.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30