Shiba Tofu-ya Ukai
4-chōme-4-13 Shibakōen, Minato City, Tōkyō-to 105-0011, Japan
| +81 3-3436-1028
More info
Sat, Sun 11am - 7:30pm
Mon - Fri 11:45am - 3pm, 5pm - 7:30pm
Dining under the Tokyo TowerTokyo Tower may not be exactly the Eiffel Tower, but at night it is pretty damn close! Sitting near the base of this enormous TV tower is an amazing restaurant that offers fine tofu cuisine in a traditional Japanese garden setting and dojo-style dining. The meal is several courses long and each one is delectable!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Tofu and a Secret Garden
Although I'm not a huge fan of tofu, I can't complain at all about the meal I had at Tofu-ya Ukai in Tokyo. The famed restaurant is located at the base of Tokyo Tower, and despite being situated near one of the city's most touristic attractions, the restaurant feels like a quiet oasis, thanks to the tranquil private garden.
I spent about 30 minutes just wandering through the garden. It's amazing how quickly you can forget that you are in one of the world's largest cities. If I lived in Tokyo, I have a feeling I would come here for tea as often as I could.
Dinner was served over several courses and I learned how versatile tofu is, as each dish incorporated different culinary ingredients and techniques. Our view overlooked the garden, so I was able to enjoy the view during our entire meal.
I spent about 30 minutes just wandering through the garden. It's amazing how quickly you can forget that you are in one of the world's largest cities. If I lived in Tokyo, I have a feeling I would come here for tea as often as I could.
Dinner was served over several courses and I learned how versatile tofu is, as each dish incorporated different culinary ingredients and techniques. Our view overlooked the garden, so I was able to enjoy the view during our entire meal.