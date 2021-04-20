Shi Family Grand Courtyard China, Tianjin Shi, Xiqing Qu, Yuhe Rd, 估衣街47号 邮政编码: 300380

Get a Glimpse of China's Turn-of-the-Century Wealth If you feel like you're on a movie set during your visit to the picturesque Shi Family Grand Courtyard, that's because you are. But this is no backlot sound studio—it's the real thing. Built in the 1800s, the Shi Family earned its wealth through grain importing and sales, and built a mega complex of beautiful, stately buildings. Antique furnishings, well-maintained grounds, and a museum of Yangliuqing wood carving paintings are all worth at least a half-day's tour from the city center.