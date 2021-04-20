Sheridan Bicycle Co 33 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Spin Your New Tires The Sheridan Bicycle Co. is not your average bike shop; I first walked in expecting to do little more than browse the wheels on display, but left with a slew of information on local trails I had never even heard of, a fantastic deal on a new bike, and an offer from the crew to go out on a guided ride of some of the Bighorn Mountain's most thrilling trails. The SBC is run by people who know how to ride and how to repair, but more importantly, they know Sheridan and the Bighorns - so they know exactly where to send you when you roll out of their shop on your brand new mechanical bull.



The Sheridan Bicycle Co. is one of Wyoming’s newest adventure outfitters, and word is spreading quickly about the level of service and support offered by Jordan (pictured here) and his crew of talented cycle wizards. Gear heads will love the showroom – new bikes and equipment arrive regularly – while trail junkies will love mining the crew for tips on new rides.