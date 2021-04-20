Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sheridan Bicycle Co

33 W Brundage St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website
Spin Your New Tires Sheridan Wyoming United States

Spin Your New Tires

The Sheridan Bicycle Co. is not your average bike shop; I first walked in expecting to do little more than browse the wheels on display, but left with a slew of information on local trails I had never even heard of, a fantastic deal on a new bike, and an offer from the crew to go out on a guided ride of some of the Bighorn Mountain's most thrilling trails. The SBC is run by people who know how to ride and how to repair, but more importantly, they know Sheridan and the Bighorns - so they know exactly where to send you when you roll out of their shop on your brand new mechanical bull.

The Sheridan Bicycle Co. is one of Wyoming’s newest adventure outfitters, and word is spreading quickly about the level of service and support offered by Jordan (pictured here) and his crew of talented cycle wizards. Gear heads will love the showroom – new bikes and equipment arrive regularly – while trail junkies will love mining the crew for tips on new rides.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points