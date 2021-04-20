Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sheraton Steamboat Resort

2200 Village Inn Ct, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Website
| +1 970-879-2220
Going to the Beach, Steamboat-Style Steamboat Springs Colorado United States

Going to the Beach, Steamboat-Style

In Colorado, we take our beaches where we can—usually wherever someone dumps sand near some water. If you're not lucky, that means sunning yourself next to some murky reservoir. If you're fortunate to be in Steamboat Springs in the summer, however, look for Burgess Creek "Beach," where fresh spring water from inside the mountain is diverted into a shallow sandy area designed for very young children.

My daughters played for hours here, building castles and sending their dolls down the rapids, never once looking up at the downhill mountain bikers catching air just up the slope. There were quite a few other parents doing the same, both locals and tourists. We took turns kicking back in the wooden lounge chairs right in the water among our splashing children.

Better yet, mom and dad can take turns heading up the nearby gondola to tear down ski trails on special downhill mountain bikes. There is plenty more to do for families in Steamboat Springs, but the new slopeside beach is easy, refreshing, and free.
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points