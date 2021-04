Shepard House Antiques 748 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402, USA

Spice Things Up at Shepard House Antiques Another stop on Tacoma’s antiques row, Shepard House has lots of kitchen-themed antiques, like the rack full of vintage spice tins shown here. There’s also a fine collection of vintage cookbooks from decades past; the best are the promotional ones meant to show how versatile some circa-1950s convenience product is, full of charming illustrations of capable and cheery-looking housewives. Who knew there were so many uses for cake mix?