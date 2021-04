Shenzhou Diyiquan Haitang, Sanya, Hainan, China

Something Fishy Fish spas are a fun experience, especially taking someone who has never been. Shenzhou First Hot Springs Resort has a nice fish spa, but also has a beer pool and a milk pool. Actually, it has dozens of different hot springs, including traditional relaxing ponds surrounded by beautiful rainforest scenery. Staff provide free tropical fruit to nibble on, and there's a full restaurant as well.