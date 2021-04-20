A Natural Escape from the City
If you need respite from the bustling city center, the Shenzhen Mangrove Nature Reserve is what you need. Give yourself a few hours to explore the estate, where you can rent a bike and go for a ride along the comfortable, scenic path, or have a leisurely hike along the Shenzhen Bay (the reserve is the only place where you can do so). Fly a kite with the kiddies or find a bench for a picnic. Try your luck at bird-watching, and see if you can spot migratory birds on the way to Siberia and Australia
. You can even catch a glimpse of neighboring Hong Kong
as you enjoy a relaxing breeze from the shore.