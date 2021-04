深圳 Shenzhen Dong Fang Hua Yuan, HuaQiaoCheng, Nanshan Qu, Shenzhen Shi, Guangdong Province, China, 518000

Drink a Coconut When the Shenzhen summer is at its hottest, you'll want to stop at a little kiosk or flag down a wandering fruit seller to buy a fresh coconut. I've found that nothing quenches heat-induced thirst quite like sipping from a giant coconut. I stumbled upon this spot on the side of Shennan Road while I was walking toward the Galleon from Windows of the World.