Shell Beach

Shell Beach, Francois Peron National Park WA 6537, Australia
A beach truly made of shells Francois Peron National Park Australia
A beach truly made of shells Francois Peron National Park Australia

Kite surfing at Shell Beach

This gorgeous lagoon at Shell Beach in Shark Bay was super shallow, saline, and apparently perfect for kite surfing!
By Rachael Taft

Rachael Taft
almost 7 years ago

A beach truly made of shells

Shell Beach in Shark Bay, Western Australia truly is what it sounds like: a beach made entirely of shells. Cockle shells, to be exact, and it is believed to be at least 10m (that’s 30 ft!) deep of just shells. It’s one of only two beaches in the world made entirely of shells. (Or so they say...) It’s hard to really explain this — it’s something you just have to see for yourself. And feel. And walk on...

