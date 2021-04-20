Shell Beach
Shell Beach, Francois Peron National Park WA 6537, Australia
Kite surfing at Shell BeachThis gorgeous lagoon at Shell Beach in Shark Bay was super shallow, saline, and apparently perfect for kite surfing!
A beach truly made of shells
Shell Beach in Shark Bay, Western Australia truly is what it sounds like: a beach made entirely of shells. Cockle shells, to be exact, and it is believed to be at least 10m (that’s 30 ft!) deep of just shells. It’s one of only two beaches in the world made entirely of shells. (Or so they say...) It’s hard to really explain this — it’s something you just have to see for yourself. And feel. And walk on...