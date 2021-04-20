Sheepshank Public House
46 Phra Athit
Farm-To-Table Comfort FoodLocated in a former shipyard that is easily accessed by The Siam boat to the Pra Athit Pier, Sheepshank Public House's solid menu of rustic, farm-to-table food. Notable menu items include a rack of lamb with caramelized persimmons, brown-butter slicked oxtail tortelloni, or glazed duck confit. Since Sheepshank is run by the same team behind Seven Spoons, one of Bangkok's other havens of elevated comfort food, ingredients are natural and local wherever possible.
With a mix of international influences, the cuisine is tough to categorize, but easy to like—it already has Bangkok residents flocking across town for a taste. After dinner enjoy a walk through the buzzing back streets of Khao San road for bars, clubs and shopping.
Image courtesy of The Siam.