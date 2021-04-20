Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sheepshank Public House

46 Phra Athit
Website
Farm-To-Table Comfort Food Bangkok Thailand

Farm-To-Table Comfort Food

Located in a former shipyard that is easily accessed by The Siam boat to the Pra Athit Pier, Sheepshank Public House's solid menu of rustic, farm-to-table food. Notable menu items include a rack of lamb with caramelized persimmons, brown-butter slicked oxtail tortelloni, or glazed duck confit. Since Sheepshank is run by the same team behind Seven Spoons, one of Bangkok's other havens of elevated comfort food, ingredients are natural and local wherever possible.

With a mix of international influences, the cuisine is tough to categorize, but easy to like—it already has Bangkok residents flocking across town for a taste. After dinner enjoy a walk through the buzzing back streets of Khao San road for bars, clubs and shopping.

Image courtesy of The Siam.
By Jason M. Friedman , AFAR Contributor
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points