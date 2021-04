International Flavors by the River

Located by the Chao Phraya River and a stone's throw from the backpacker haven of Banglamphu, Sheepshank is one of Bangkok 's most appealing dining venues. Set in a former boatyard, it bills itself as a 'gastrobar' and offers a wide range of dishes such as duck confit, paella with prawn, squid and razor clams and slow-cooked octopus and creamed corn risotto.