Shark Valley
36000 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33194, USA
+1 305-221-8776
CATCH: Challenge yourself to a 15 mile bike ride amidst alligatorsOur national parks are such wonderful destinations for some fun adventure. So when I visited my friend in Miami earlier this year I got her to agree to go to the Everglades with me. We decided to do the 15 mile Shark Valley trail by bike. That elicited a lot of 'why would you want to do that' responses but we were up for the challenge. It's about an hour drive from Miami to the Shark Valley Visitors Center and we decided to rent bikes there instead of bringing our own. The rail itself is quite stunning. Just the fact that miles and miles of untouched terrain was what surrounded us was something that made us stop in silent admiration. Along the trail were alligators, lots of them, and other wildlife such as turtles, and different kinds of birds. Seeing the alligators so close was super cool. At times we were only a few steps away from them and there was even an instance where the gator crossed our path ahead of us! At the end of the trail is an observation tower and it gives you a vantage point of the seemingly endless Everglades Park. The ride back was quiet as we were pretty much the only people around throughout the return trip, something that you should consider since calling for help if needed would have been very difficult. But we made it and my friend and I can say that we biked 15 miles along alligators! The photo was taken from the top of the observation tower.
almost 7 years ago
Biking with alligators - lots of them!
Shark Valley in the Everglades of Florida has a 15 mile bike trail in which you share the trail with alligators, hundreds of them! At the 1/2 way point there is a 40 ft. observation tower to show you just how out-numbered you are by the gators! Trail is flat, but ride back is into the wind so a bit challenging. For the less adventurous, there is a tram ride on the trail.
almost 7 years ago
Look Closely in the Everglades
Shark Valley National Park in Florida is a good place to go if you want to see Alligators and other wildlife in their natural habitat. Most of the tour is driven, but in some parts you can get out and walk. It's important to remain alert and ware of your surroundings while you walk so you don't miss something or risk losing a foot. If you look closely in the middle of this picture you can see an alligator peeking its head out.
almost 7 years ago
This Guy Must Have Eaten All of the Sharks...
Traversing the Everglades on the desolate Tamiami Trail, the drive through the endless sawgrass marsh towards Shark Valley might initially make you question why you left the sandy, sun-drunk surface of Florida’s southernmost beaches to seek out something more... primal than yet another thong-wielding tourist. But when, not a two-minute walk from the sanctity of the visitor center parking lot, you find yourself mere feet away from one of nature’s most ancient and deadly creatures, the American alligator, it's clear that these are the Florida photos your friends don’t have. Untamed avian and reptilian wonders abound. Be sure to pack plenty of water, an above-average amount of common sense, and a camera—with a telephoto lens. Welcome, friends, to the unfriendliest grin on earth.