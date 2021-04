CATCH: Challenge yourself to a 15 mile bike ride amidst alligators

Our national parks are such wonderful destinations for some fun adventure. So when I visited my friend in Miami earlier this year I got her to agree to go to the Everglades with me. We decided to do the 15 mile Shark Valley trail by bike. That elicited a lot of 'why would you want to do that' responses but we were up for the challenge. It's about an hour drive from Miami to the Shark Valley Visitors Center and we decided to rent bikes there instead of bringing our own. The rail itself is quite stunning. Just the fact that miles and miles of untouched terrain was what surrounded us was something that made us stop in silent admiration. Along the trail were alligators, lots of them, and other wildlife such as turtles, and different kinds of birds. Seeing the alligators so close was super cool. At times we were only a few steps away from them and there was even an instance where the gator crossed our path ahead of us! At the end of the trail is an observation tower and it gives you a vantage point of the seemingly endless Everglades Park. The ride back was quiet as we were pretty much the only people around throughout the return trip, something that you should consider since calling for help if needed would have been very difficult. But we made it and my friend and I can say that we biked 15 miles along alligators! The photo was taken from the top of the observation tower.