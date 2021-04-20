Shark Fin Cove Cabrillo Highway

Shark Fin Cove in Davenport Steps south on Highway One from tiny Davenport, CA, sits a pirate's cove of a beach, perfect for picnics.



Explore the sea cave, get your feet wet, or sit and admire the beautiful views. Be careful in the ocean, since two sets of waves converge around the "sharks fin" rock, making for dangerous currents. Two women were swept out to sea and died at a beach directly south of here just days ago.



Walk on coastal bluff trails overlooking the beach, winding along the edge of fields of kale.



Stop in Davenport at Whale City Bakery first to pick up a fresh artichoke sourdough loaf for your picnic.



Park on HWY 1 where you see other cars, just south of Davenport, walk over the railroad tracks and down a well worn (but steep) path down to the beach.