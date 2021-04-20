Shark Cage Diving with Marine Dynamics

Where to See the Greats

Ever since I was a child, I had a paralyzing, but certainly not uncommon, fear of sharks. I believed sharks were everywhere: the public pool, the lake, even down the bathtub's drain.



So you can imagine my husband's surprise when, in South Africa a few years back, I told him I wanted to go shark cage diving.



Despite my lifetime of fearing them, the first great white shark I saw on board the Marine Dynamics boat did not send a chill up my spine as I expected—instead, I was instantly in awe. I wanted to get in the water as soon as possible to be as close to these greats as I could.



Once submerged safely in the cage, I continued to be amazed by the creature's grace and prehistoric beauty. The ship operators practically had to drag me out back on the boat—I could've stayed there for hours, despite the cold temperatures, the rocking motion. My fears were gone.



In the end, I realized the necessity of these creatures to our waters, even volunteered with Shark Savers, an anti-shark fin and pro-shark conservation organization that has invigorated my passion for protecting the now-endangered creature from extinction. My meeting with the sharks that day, facilitated through the research-focused Marine Dynamics and their team of marine biologists, was nothing like the maelstrom of blood and horror I'd imagined it would be: peaceful and calm as I stared face-to-face with a toothy bull, I was reminded of how beautiful nature is, and yet how fragile too.