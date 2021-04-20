Sharjah Desert Park
Al Dhaid Rd, Near Sharjah Zoo - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
| +971 6 531 1999
More info
Sun, Mon, Wed, Thur 9am - 5:30pm
Fri 2pm - 5:30pm
Sat 11am - 5:30pm
The Many Colors of SandSome may say there is seven colors of sand, each attributed to one of the seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates. In fact, there are around 30 colors of sand throughout these deserts.
A rewarding, and reasonably priced adventure tour took myself and other curious travellers into the deserts of Sharjah for a 4x4 ride up, over, and around the dunes where we took in a very intimate view of the sand out our window. We also took off our shoes and ran up the dunes for a view of sunset through the hazy hot desert skies.
The evening adventure sees guests to a desert encampment in the Emirate of Dubai where all sorts of UAE culture is brought in including falconry, camels, henna, and even sandboarding. A meal and belly dancing completed our evening before everyone was delivered safely back to their accommodations.