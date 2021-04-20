Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London
31 Saint Thomas Street
| +44 20 7234 8000
Photo courtesy of Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, London
Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard, LondonOccupying the 34th to 52nd floors of the Renzo Piano-designed Shard building, this five-star hotel from the Hong Kong-based Shangri-La brand is all about the views—starting from the 35th-floor lobby, where the 360-degree panoramas showcase landmarks like Buckingham Palace, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Canary Wharf, and several bridges along the Thames. The same jaw-dropping backdrop sets the scene for East-meets-West fare at the lobby level Ting Restaurant and Lounge (the latter the setting for decadent afternoon tea, available in classic English or themed versions), and for sunset drinks at the beautiful Andre Fu-designed Gong bar (which, at 52 floors up, is one of the highest bars in Europe). A third outlet, the ground floor Lang Café and Wine Bar, draws guests and locals with gourmet eats, including a Five Mile menu crafted with ingredients from the region.
Up in the 202 rooms and suites, sleek design and floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel like you’re floating above the city. You’ll also feel surrounded by luxury, thanks to marble bathrooms with heated floors, L’Occitane or Acqua di Parma amenities, and body-contouring mattresses topped with Frette linens. Get active in the 24/7 gym or the stunning, 52nd-floor infinity pool, or explore the area—London Bridge, Borough Market, Tate Modern, and more city highlights are just a short walk away.