Shangri-La Hotel, Chiang Mai

89/8 Chang Klan Road
Website
| +66 53 253 888
Shangri-La Hotel, Chiang Mai

You’d be hard pressed to find a more luxurious stay in the heart of the city than the Shangri-La Chiang Mai. Here, the 281 palatial rooms have all the modern comforts you crave—air-conditioning, flat-screen televisions, bathrooms with separate tubs and showers—yet are elegantly appointed with silk pillows and artwork that nods to regional design. You might never leave if it weren’t for the canopied daybeds and umbrella-shaded chaises in the pool area, or the Lanna-inspired treatments in the spa, bordered by manicured gardens and a peaceful lotus pond. The hotel also claims one of the city’s best brunch buffets, a dizzying display of international cuisine from sushi to fresh-baked croissants.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

