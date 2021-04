Sunrise over the Bosphorus

I’d long dreamed of visiting Istanbul , but didn’t make it there until this year. A combination of the time difference and excitement meant I was wide awake at dawn on my first full day there. Opening the curtains of my room in Europe (no. 518 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus) and seeing the sun rise over Asia, with the ferries starting their runs between the continents, was magical and the perfect start to a day of exploring the unique, fascinating city.