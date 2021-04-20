Shanghai Science & Technology Museum
Pudong, China, 201203
Shanghai Science and Technology MuseumCovering a massive amount of floor space, this glass building houses exactly what you think a science and tech museum would contain: exhibits on nature, inventions, robots, health and more.
There's also an IMAX theater as well as 4D cinema inside.
A great option for a rainy day with the kids.
(There's also an enormous fake market located underneath, accessible through the metro station.)
Open 9:00 to 17:00 every day except Monday
Tickets are 60 RMB/person.