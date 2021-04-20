Shanghai Science & Technology Museum Pudong, China, 201203

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum Covering a massive amount of floor space, this glass building houses exactly what you think a science and tech museum would contain: exhibits on nature, inventions, robots, health and more.



There's also an IMAX theater as well as 4D cinema inside.



A great option for a rainy day with the kids.



(There's also an enormous fake market located underneath, accessible through the metro station.)



Open 9:00 to 17:00 every day except Monday



Tickets are 60 RMB/person.