Shanghai Science & Technology Museum

Pudong, China, 201203
Website
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum

Covering a massive amount of floor space, this glass building houses exactly what you think a science and tech museum would contain: exhibits on nature, inventions, robots, health and more.

There's also an IMAX theater as well as 4D cinema inside.

A great option for a rainy day with the kids.

(There's also an enormous fake market located underneath, accessible through the metro station.)

Open 9:00 to 17:00 every day except Monday

Tickets are 60 RMB/person.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
