Shanghai Postal Museum
395 Tiantong Rd, SiChuan BeiLu, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200002
More info
Wed, Thur, Sat, Sun 9am - 4pm
Shanghai Postal MuseumI didn't expect much when I went to check out the Postal Museum but was pleasantly surprised. As a key trading port as well as a semi-colonized city, Shanghai has a unique past when it comes to mail.
The second half of the museum (documenting the modern postal system) is less engaging and more promotional, but it ends with a spectacular display of China's stamps. The courtyard houses a replica train car, horse and buggy as well as an early automobile all used for mail delivery. End your visit with a trip to the rooftop terrace for some impressive views of the Bund.
