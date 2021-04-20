Shanghai Old Street
Shang Hai Lao Jie, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Side Street in Old ShanghaiAfter getting your bearings from atop the world's highest observation deck at Shanghai World Financial Center, visit the other side of The Bund. Meander through the side streets and alleys of Old Shanghai, where you can find city life as it's been going on for centuries.
China was once known as the "Kingdom of Bicycles." Bikes, banned on the main streets, are a disappearing icon. (I'm fond of scenes with bikes, so I'm glad to have captured this in Old Shanghai.)