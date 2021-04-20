Shanghai Museum
201 Renmin Ave, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, China, 200003
| +86 21 6372 3500
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Shanghai MuseumShanghai Museum is located on People's Square, the site of a former horse-racing track. Designed in the shape of an ancient bronze cooking vessel called a ding, the museum showcases antiquities from every era of Chinese history, including handsome carved-wood furniture, calligraphy, paintings (mostly classical-style landscapes), and ancient coins. The museum’s collection is enormous; of particular interest is the Chinese Minority Nationalities gallery, with displays of the colorful traditional clothing of several of China’s ethnic groups, including those of the Miao and Yi peoples.
over 4 years ago
