Shanghai Museum

201 Renmin Ave, RenMin GuangChang, Huangpu Qu, China, 200003
Website
| +86 21 6372 3500
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Shanghai Museum

Shanghai Museum is located on People's Square, the site of a former horse-racing track. Designed in the shape of an ancient bronze cooking vessel called a ding, the museum showcases antiquities from every era of Chinese history, including handsome carved-wood furniture, calligraphy, paintings (mostly classical-style landscapes), and ancient coins. The museum’s collection is enormous; of particular interest is the Chinese Minority Nationalities gallery, with displays of the colorful traditional clothing of several of China’s ethnic groups, including those of the Miao and Yi peoples.
By Sophie Friedman , AFAR Local Expert

Sophie Friedman
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Shanghai Museum

