What was once a horse-racing course is now Shanghai’s main public square, People's Square, and located on it is the Shanghai Museum. Designed in the shape of an ancient bronze cooking vessel called a ding, the museum showcases all manner of antiquities, including works in ceramic, bronze and jade, as well as furniture, calligraphy, paintings and ancient coins. Of particular interest is the Chinese Minorities gallery, with displays of the colorful traditional clothing of several of China’s ethnic groups.