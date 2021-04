Former Shanghai Residence of Mao Zedong

With a selection of pictures and personal items as well as a small re-creation of the bedroom that Mao Zedong stayed in during his brief sojourn in Shanghai , this museum takes approximately ten minutes to tour through, including a five-minute video presentation (primarily in Chinese). But it's free, and if you're in the area (between the Kerry Center Jing'An buildings), it's worth a quick visit.