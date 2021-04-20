Shanghai Garden

Eat Your Greens (Noodles, That Is)
Home of the hand-shaved green barley noodles! If you’ve never had hand-shaved noodles, you owe it to yourself to try them (although I personally prefer 7 Star Pepper’s). Thick, irregularly cut, and chewy, they’re substantial, delicious, and soak up sauce like nothing else. And they really are bright green! Pea vines are another house specialty. Food is served quickly and they’re open late, and there never seems to be much of a wait, maybe because prices tend to be higher than other Chinese restaurants in the neighborhood. But if you’ve got to have your “high nutrition” green noodles, you’ve got to have them.