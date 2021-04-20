The Shanghai EDITION
199 Nanjing Road East, Huangpu, 南京东路 Shanghai, 上海市 China, 200051
| +86 21 5368 9999
Photo courtesy of The Shanghai EDITION
The Shanghai EDITIONWhy we love it: A glamorous tower with a popular nightclub and chic spa for recovery
The Highlights:
- Michelin-starred dining at Shanghai Tavern and HIYA
- An onsite nightclub that channels Studio 54
- An innovative spa with Asian-inspired treatments
The Review:
Located in the heart of Shanghai’s Bund Historical and Cultural Landscape Area, this polished property is one of the latest to join the EDITION portfolio, a luxury hospitality company with nearly 10 locations worldwide. Here, guests find 145 elegantly outfitted rooms, complete with custom imported linens, rainforest showers, and bespoke EDITION bath products. Enjoy the city views right from your room, or take them in at any of the hotel’s eight dining and drinking outlets, including HIYA (a Japanese izakaya on the 27th floor), Canton Disco (for Cantonese small plates), Shanghai Tavern (a European brasserie from Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton), Punch Room (inspired by London’s 19th-century private clubs), and Roof Garden (where alfresco movies and lawn bowling await).
Those looking to dance the night away needn’t go far—Electric Circus Nightclub is the EDITION’s answer to retro revelry, welcoming guests with velvet banquettes, LED grid displays, and soulful tracks throughout the night. The next morning, recuperate with a visit to the spa, a sixth-floor sanctuary with treatments that incorporate Asian healing traditions and advanced technology.