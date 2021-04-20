Where are you going?
Shanghai Cixuanfu Headquarters

2100号 Longyang Road
+86 21 2890 7777
Ride the Maglev

For a unique experience—and the fastest way to get to or from Pudong Airport—jump on the maglev. It's one of only three magnetic levitation trains in the world, and while it doesn't take you all the way into the heart of the city, it knocks off a considerable amount of time, whistling to and from Longyang Lu Metro station at speeds up to 430 km/hr (267 miles/hr) during peak hours.

Metro: Longyang Rd, 1 min. walk
Hours: Daily, 6.40am-9.30pm
Price: 50 RMB for single trip
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
