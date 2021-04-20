Shanghai Cixuanfu Headquarters 2100号 Longyang Road

Ride the Maglev For a unique experience—and the fastest way to get to or from Pudong Airport—jump on the maglev. It's one of only three magnetic levitation trains in the world, and while it doesn't take you all the way into the heart of the city, it knocks off a considerable amount of time, whistling to and from Longyang Lu Metro station at speeds up to 430 km/hr (267 miles/hr) during peak hours.



Metro: Longyang Rd, 1 min. walk

Hours: Daily, 6.40am-9.30pm

Price: 50 RMB for single trip