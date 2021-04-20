Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Shanghai Botanical Garden

997 Longwu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
+86 21 5435 2845
Shanghai Botanical Garden Shanghai China

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

Shanghai Botanical Garden

With over 50,000 plants and more than 100 different species, the Shanghai Botanical Garden is a true oasis in a busy city. If you're craving the flora and fauna that you can't get in a concrete jungle, slip in here for a few hours of green, plus some much-appreciated peace and quiet.

Tip: for a true summer respite, head into the bamboo forest.

Open 8:30 – 17:00 daily
Tickets 40 RMB (All inclusive)
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points