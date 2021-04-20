Shanghai Botanical Garden
997 Longwu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
+86 21 5435 2845
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm
Shanghai Botanical GardenWith over 50,000 plants and more than 100 different species, the Shanghai Botanical Garden is a true oasis in a busy city. If you're craving the flora and fauna that you can't get in a concrete jungle, slip in here for a few hours of green, plus some much-appreciated peace and quiet.
Tip: for a true summer respite, head into the bamboo forest.
Tickets 40 RMB (All inclusive)