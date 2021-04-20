Countryside of China

The best way to understand a country is through the eyes of the rural community...a simple, honest, and oftentimes breathtaking perspective.



Shandong province is off the radar for most travelers to China, but this homely state is rich with agriculture customs and traditions, and brims with quaint villages that seem to be pulled right out of another century. Also, you can make your way to the coast and sample some Qingdao at its birthplace!