Shandong

Shandong, China
Homemade jiaozi Jinan China
Countryside of China Jinan China
Homemade jiaozi

The chicken soup of China, homemade dumplings are the salve and comfort for every heart who grew up making and eating this delicious food! Every household has a slightly different style, but if you can befriend a welcoming local, you might get your own chance to Bao some Jiaozi. Beware if you're coming up on any big festivals - you might just get put to work making thousands of these for the whole family :)
By Sakhi Vyas

Sakhi Vyas
almost 7 years ago

Countryside of China

The best way to understand a country is through the eyes of the rural community...a simple, honest, and oftentimes breathtaking perspective.

Shandong province is off the radar for most travelers to China, but this homely state is rich with agriculture customs and traditions, and brims with quaint villages that seem to be pulled right out of another century. Also, you can make your way to the coast and sample some Qingdao at its birthplace!

