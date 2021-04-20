Shali Lodge

Tea in the Sahara

And then I met him. The lodge assigned a desert guide to me for two glorious afternoons. And I had him - Abdallah - all to myself. Little did I know this Berber farmer cum United Nations award-recipient/eco-lodge co-founder would star in my life as an agent of change. First on the agenda, drive for miles into the Great Sand Sea, pick a spot to set up a makeshift campfire, and brew a pot of hibiscus tea for two. Run your fingers through the velvet sand, watch the sun set, talk about philosophy, watch the stars come out, talk about how sometimes it's better to just not talk and rather listen, and then make the journey home, guided not by roads but by the sparkling stars above.