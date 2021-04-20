Shaky Isles Coffee Co.

Enjoy New Zealand's Famous Coffee Culture
Nicknamed "the Shaky Isles" after Australians experienced many of the famous New Zealand
earthquakes, the name stuck with this popular cafe in downtown Auckland
. Tucked away next to the harbor, this unique cafe serves up some of the best coffee in town, a must-do for anyone coming to New Zealand. The Land of the Long White Cloud is famous for its coffee culture. At Shaky Isles, there's plenty of free Wi-Fi (not easily found in New Zealand) and delicious meals and coffee to go around. The cafe is decked out in fun murals and high ceilings, creating a space that's bright and enjoyable.