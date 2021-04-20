Shakespeare & Sons
U Lužického semináře 91/10, 118 00 Praha-Malá Strana, Czechia
| +420 257 531 894
Sun - Sat 11am - 7pm
Typewriter @ Shakespeare & Sons, PragueThe original Shakespeare & Company was born in Paris back in 1919 but the name of the bard has become so popular with bookstore owners that it has spawned many other "Shakespeare & _______" stores. The most recent one that I found is in the Czech capital of Prague and is called Shakespeare & Synove (Sons). For book fanatics like myself, it's a "must stop at" place. When I travel I always try to find an English bookstore or one with books in Englsih, mainly about the artists and writers and poets from that country. This store did not disappoint! If you want some recommendations, let me know!
Travel Rule: Always Wander Into the Bookstore
In what I consider one of those 'vacation' moments, I stumbled into Shakespeare & Sons bookstore, not far from the Lennon Wall or the peeing statues outside the Kafka Museum. I made my way downstairs to the philosophy and social sciences sections and out of sheer curiosity and despite no particular persuasion, belief or non, I picked up a book called "Religion for Atheists," which was a very interesting take on the best of what religion offers and how non-believers can apply it. There were excerpts on worshipping the stars as idols, how restaurants can arrange their seating to create a better sense of community, and how museums should organize their works based on feelings and emotions rather than schools and periods. I bought the book.
Atheism came up in conversation on a first date last year, and my little snippet about "Religion for Atheists" sparked an interesting conversation with the woman I now call my girlfriend several months later.
This is what travel can do!
