Shake Shack 23rd and, Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA

More info Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm

New York’s best burger and fries in Madison Square Park’s Shake Shack The baby of food brainchild Danny Meyer, Shake Shack has become a staple for New Yorkers and tourists alike. What makes it so special? The food is scrumptious, the shakes are heavenly, and the location is perfect. Shake Shack sits smack in the middle of Madison Square Park, a bustling area in Manhattan right by the Flat Iron building.



It’s not just a burger: it’s an experience. Being in any green space in the middle of New York’s concrete jungle brings peace to the soul. Be prepared in the spring and summer months to wait in a massive line, so bring a friend or a magazine. And, if you’re just wanting ice cream, you get an express pass: there is a special line to go directly to the front.



The burgers are lush and thick, the shoestring fries are fried to a crispy perfection, and choose from shake flavors like a Valrhona chocolate covered chocolate chip cookie dough concrete.



The food is just half of the magic: sit down at a picnic table and see kids playing, lovers loving, workers in suits taking their daily lunchbreak (The Credit Suisse building, among many others, border the park) and fountains jumping. Art displays also pop up in the summer months and sometimes throughout the year.