Shaguo Li 46号 Jiujiang Rd

The Best Spare Ribs in Town Locals love coming to Shaguo Li for the succulent spare ribs. Doused in a sweet barbecue sauce and cooked until pull-apart tender, this dish is addictive. The small portion is more than enough for two people to share.



The restaurant's name, meaning "Claypot Li" (presumably the owner/chef's surname), also means that most of the restaurant's dishes are served up in hot clay pots; try the clay pot tofu soup, or the clay pot meatball broth if the weather's chilly. There are also many veggie dishes on the menu to balance out your meaty meal.