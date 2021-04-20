Shag: The Store

SHAG's Stylish Scenes Make for a Perfect Souvenir
In the design district of Palm Springs sits a popular gallery and shop dedicated to painter, commercial illustrator and designer Josh Agle, better known as SHAG. Colorful prints featuring his signature chic cocktail-sipping characters line the walls and rare proofs, store exclusives, tiki mugs, and other collectibles are on sale for a range of budgets. His modern minimalist mid-story scenes depict a stylish retro Jetsons
world of James Bond
mystery and Mad Men
consumerism. A stop by this storefront will have you enamored in the courtship, conversation, and capriciousness of the subjects portrayed and a certain scenario may strike a chord for you to take home as an authentic souvenir.