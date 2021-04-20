Where are you going?
Shady Lane

325 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA 94025, USA
Website
| +1 650-321-1099
Local Artisans Menlo Park California United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 11am - 6pm

Local Artisans

Often the term 'local artisans' conjures up images of macrame owls and decoupage jewelry boxes—but at Shady Lane you'll find goods with boutique style and designer quality. With a creative population and an increasing maker's movement, the Bay Area is experiencing a renaissance when it comes to high-quality, unique artisan crafts. Highly skilled local craftsmen specialize in anything from delicate blown glass vases, to solid stone sculptures, jewelry made from precious metals and traditional Native American wares. The award-winning Shady Lane shop showcases an incredible variety of local artists and jewelers' work perfect for gifts.


By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

