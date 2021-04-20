Where are you going?
Shady Dell RV Park/Campground

1 Old Douglas Rd, Bisbee, AZ 85603, USA
Website
| +1 520-432-3567
Back To The 50s - RV Style Bisbee Arizona United States

Sun - Sat 9am - 10pm

For a unique overnight camping experience in Bisbee, AZ, check out this cool 1950s RV Park.
This 1957 El Rey trailer (pictured above) is perfect for two people in love with another era. Even includes the white picket fence.

The entire park is decked out with restored 50s decor and different styled trailers to accomodate just about any personality.

The Shady Dell even has a breakfast diner on the property for those looking for coffee and some great food in the morning.

Each of the 10 trailers on the property have it's own rate ranging from $87-$120 depending on the season and often book fast.

I'd definitely come back here the next time I'm in Bisbee. One of my favorite local spots to stay.
By Angela Simpson , AFAR Local Expert

