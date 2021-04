Browse Vintage Items with a Beer

Buzzing with bars, restaurants, and boutiques, Thong Lor is undoubtedly one of Bangkok 's most happening neighborhoods. One complaint is that it can feel a little superficial, but that's not the case at this gem of a bar/retail space. As the name "Shades of Retro" suggests, nostalgia is the name of the game here. The music focuses on alternative sounds from the last four decades, and much of the kitschy furniture and decor is available for purchase.