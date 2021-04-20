Attend A Hipster House Party

Bangkok's supercharged nightlife often leaves little scope for kicking back a little. That's why bars such as Shades of Retro are such a precious commodity in the city. Tucked away off flashy Thong Lor, this local favourite adopts a dishevelled persona in keeping with its laid back, easy going approach to things. A soundtrack of oldies keeps the vibe mellow while the resident furniture and bric a brac adds to the feeling of being a guest at a hipster house party.