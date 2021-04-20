Shades of Retro
808/12 ซ.ธารารมณ์2 ถ.สุขุมวิท55 แขวงคลองตันเหนือ Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
| +66 2 714 9450
Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am
Browse Vintage Items with a BeerBuzzing with bars, restaurants, and boutiques, Thong Lor is undoubtedly one of Bangkok's most happening neighborhoods. One complaint is that it can feel a little superficial, but that's not the case at this gem of a bar/retail space. As the name "Shades of Retro" suggests, nostalgia is the name of the game here. The music focuses on alternative sounds from the last four decades, and much of the kitschy furniture and decor is available for purchase.
Attend A Hipster House Party
Bangkok's supercharged nightlife often leaves little scope for kicking back a little. That's why bars such as Shades of Retro are such a precious commodity in the city. Tucked away off flashy Thong Lor, this local favourite adopts a dishevelled persona in keeping with its laid back, easy going approach to things. A soundtrack of oldies keeps the vibe mellow while the resident furniture and bric a brac adds to the feeling of being a guest at a hipster house party.