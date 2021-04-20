Shack Up Inn
001 Commissary Circle
| +1 662-624-8329
Sun - Sat 8am - 8pm
Shacking Up in the Cradle of the BluesThe Shack Up Inn developed over the past 15 years on the Hopson Plantation in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, the cradle of Blues music. Located just 3 miles east of Clarksdale, MS, there are over 30 “units” sprawled in a ramshackle fashion which have been modified just enough so as to provide the modern amenities of an indoor bathroom and shower, heat and air conditioning, and coffeemaker/fridge/microwave and sink.
A visitor can stay in a former sharecropper shack, seed house, old tractor shed or in one of the newly created "bins" in the old cotton gin.
We stayed in the two-room Pinetop Perkins shack, named in honor of the legendary Blues pianist of the same name. A tall upright piano stood in the corner of the front room with a life sized mural of Pinetop smiling from the opposite wall. A screened porch with rockers for sittin' made a fine early evening spot to wave to our neighbors and read in the fading light.
The Ground Zero Blues Club operates out of one half of the old Cotton Gin building offering smokin’ blues and zydeco several nights a week. Donuts and coffee are available in the morning, beer and wine in the afternoon after 5 pm.
The complex is littered with ancient Ford and Chevy pick-up trucks, colorful bottle trees, a windmill, silos converted to shade structures, and even one of the first mechanized cotton-picking Int'l Harvesters.
The drive to Clarksdale's legendary juke joints and the Delta Blues Museum is just a few miles west on Hwy 49.