SFO Aviation Library and Museum

San Francisco, CA 94128, USA
Website
| +1 650-821-6700
Historic Terminal Turned Museum San Francisco California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 4:30pm

Historic Terminal Turned Museum

When the airline industry began to thrive in the 1930's, San Francisco Airport's passenger lobby was one of the most luxurious centers to take off from. The classic space has been adapted into the free Aviation Library and Museum—used as a research center and private events space as well. Compared to the International Terminal that now encompasses it, it is tiny—but perfect for a quick peek or leisurely browse.

The beautifully designed lobby was well curated to highlight the history of West Coast and Pacific air travel. Floor-level recesses and second story alcoves feature collections of early aviation gear while vintage planes hang from the ceiling. I particularly like looking at the old uniforms and memorabilia—picturing my grandmother describing her life-changing travel experiences that started right here.

By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

