SF Open Studios
If you'd like to deck your walls with local art, then SF Open Studios can help out. Sponsored by ArtSpan,SF Open Studios is the largest and longest-running open-studio program in the U.S. The city-wide art extravaganza spreads over four weekends in October and November inviting guests to dip into the workspaces and studios of more than 800 participating artists in neighborhoods across the city. For art collectors or just curious consumers this means you can pick up one-of-a kind, made-in-San Francisco
pieces and meet the artists that make up the city's vibrant and world-class creative community. There's even an app you can download to help navigate between different studios. Best of all, SF Open Studios is free and open to the public.