SF Chocolate Tour

Indulge in a Chocolate Tour
San Francisco has had a long love affair with chocolate. Known for the Ghirardelli Chocolate Company stores that dot the city, it’s also home to a number of artisan chocolate makers. You can run the gamut of cacao confections during the three-hour Original San Francisco
Gourmet Chocolate Tour. Guides lead small groups from the waterfront to Union Square, making seven stops along the way so you can sample such treats as champagne truffles, ganaches, hot chocolate, and brownies. In between, you’ll learn how top-quality chocolates are made and the history of the age-old sweet. Tickets cost $54.